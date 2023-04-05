UAE condemns Israeli police storming Al-Aqsa Mosque

United Arab Emirates has also strongly condemned the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli police on Wednesday, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

“The UAE called on Israeli authorities to halt escalation and avoid exacerbating tension and instability in the region,” it said.

The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jassem Mohamed al-Budaiwi has condemned the “continued storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli occupation forces,” according to a statement by Saudi Press Agency released on Wednesday.

“The continued storming by the occupation forces of Al-Aqsa Mosque, violating its sanctities and attacking its worshippers are considered a serious escalation and it contradicts the international principles and norms in respect of religious sanctities as well as a flagrant violation of international law and international legitimacy resolutions,” he added.

Israeli police attacked dozens of worshipers in Jerusalem’s al-Aqsa Mosque compound before dawn on Wednesday.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said seven Palestinians sustained wounds from rubber-tipped bullets and beatings in clashes with Israeli police at the compound.

It added that Israeli forces were preventing its medics from reaching the mosque.

Several Arab countries including Saudi Arabia and Qatar condemned the raid which they described as blatant.

