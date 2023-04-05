US envoy’s meeting with Turkish opposition presidential candidate unacceptable: FM
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday a meeting that US Ambassador Jeff Flake had with the main opposition presidential candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu was unacceptable.
Speaking in Brussels following a NATO meeting where the alliance welcomed Finland to the bloc, Cavusoglu said the ambassador’s meeting was contrary to diplomatic practice as Turkey faces elections in less than two months.
