Violence erupts again at Jerusalem’s al-Aqsa Mosque

Confrontations between Israeli police and Palestinian worshipers broke out for the second time on Wednesday at al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, witnesses told Reuters.

Israeli police entered the compound and tried to evacuate worshipers, using stun grenades, and firing rubber bullets, Waqf staff said. Worshippers threw objects at police, witnesses said. There was no immediate comment from police.

