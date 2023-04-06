Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Lebanon’s Internal Security Forces (ISF) thwarts an attempt to smuggle narcotics to the country’s notorious Roumieh prison through a drone. (ISF)
Lebanon’s Internal Security Forces (ISF) thwarts an attempt to smuggle narcotics to the country’s notorious Roumieh prison through a drone. (ISF)

Lebanon thwarts attempt to smuggle drugs through a drone into Roumieh prison

Ghinwa Obeid, Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Lebanon’s Internal Security Forces (ISF) announced Thursday that it thwarted an attempt to smuggle narcotics to the country’s notorious Roumieh prison through a drone.

Security forces at the prison spotted a drone flying near the penal institution on March 31 before seizing it, the ISF said in a statement.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Upon inspection, the forces found a transparent bag fixed to the grey colored DJI drone.

ISF said that the bag contained 74 narcotic pills, white-colored substance, a mobile phone with a sim card, a USB and earbuds.

The picture of the seized items shared by ISF also showed two shisha mouthpieces.

An investigation is underway to identify and arrest those involved in the drug smuggling operation.

Read more:

Saudi forces arrest 591 smugglers, seizing 264 kg of hashish and 22.7 tons of khat

Lebanon seizes drugs concealed in juice powder en route to Sudan

Lebanon seizes drugs concealed in juice powder en route to Sudan

Advertisement
Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size