Lebanon thwarts attempt to smuggle drugs through a drone into Roumieh prison
Lebanon’s Internal Security Forces (ISF) announced Thursday that it thwarted an attempt to smuggle narcotics to the country’s notorious Roumieh prison through a drone.
Security forces at the prison spotted a drone flying near the penal institution on March 31 before seizing it, the ISF said in a statement.
Upon inspection, the forces found a transparent bag fixed to the grey colored DJI drone.
ISF said that the bag contained 74 narcotic pills, white-colored substance, a mobile phone with a sim card, a USB and earbuds.
The picture of the seized items shared by ISF also showed two shisha mouthpieces.
An investigation is underway to identify and arrest those involved in the drug smuggling operation.
