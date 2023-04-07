France vows ‘unwavering’ supports for Israel’s, Lebanon’s security
France on Friday vowed “unwavering” support for both “Israel’s security and Lebanon’s stability and sovereignty,” after Israel responded with strikes to rockets launched by Palestinian militant group Hamas from positions inside Lebanon.
Paris called on “all parties to show maximum restraint and avoid any action liable to lead to an escalation,” foreign ministry spokesman Francois Delmas said, reiterating France’s “strong condemnation of the indiscriminate rocket fire that targeted Israeli territory from Gaza and southern Lebanon.”
