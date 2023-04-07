Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Lebanese army soldiers and people inspect the damage following Israeli airstrikes, in Ras al-Ain, southern Lebanon, on April 7, 2023. (Reuters)
Lebanese army soldiers and people inspect the damage following Israeli airstrikes, in Ras al-Ain, southern Lebanon, on April 7, 2023. (Reuters)

France vows ‘unwavering’ supports for Israel’s, Lebanon’s security

AFP, Paris
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

France on Friday vowed “unwavering” support for both “Israel’s security and Lebanon’s stability and sovereignty,” after Israel responded with strikes to rockets launched by Palestinian militant group Hamas from positions inside Lebanon.

Paris called on “all parties to show maximum restraint and avoid any action liable to lead to an escalation,” foreign ministry spokesman Francois Delmas said, reiterating France’s “strong condemnation of the indiscriminate rocket fire that targeted Israeli territory from Gaza and southern Lebanon.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Palestinians will respond to Israel al-Aqsa ‘aggression’: Hamas

Advertisement

Two Israeli women killed during West Bank shooting attack

Israeli jets strike Hamas sites in Lebanon, Gaza after rocket attack

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size