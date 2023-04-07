Iran condemns Israeli strikes in Gaza and Lebanon, calls for international response

Iran on Friday condemned the recent Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, urging for a “deterrent” response from the international community to Israel’s “aggressive actions.”

Tensions have escalated between Israel and the Palestinians during the Jewish Passover and the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, raising concerns of further escalation in the coming days.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said the attacks on Lebanon were a violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country, “as well as a gross violation of the principles of international law and human rights,” according to state media.

“We demand an effective and deterrent response from the international community to the aggressive actions of the Zionist regime,” he said.

Israel conducted airstrikes early on Friday in Gaza and Lebanon in retaliation for rocket attacks launched from both territories. Israeli officials have blamed the Palestinian militant group Hamas for the rocket attacks from Lebanon towards northern Israeli areas.

Tehran is a major ally of both Hamas and Lebanon’s Hezbollah.

The rocket attacks from Lebanon followed clashes between Israeli police and Palestinians inside Jerusalem’s al-Aqsa Mosque.

