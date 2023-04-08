Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
An Iraqi soldier stands next to a flying national flag atop an infantry-fighting vehicle (IFV) near a demonstration outside the southern port of Umm Qasr on November 5, 2019, after security forces attempted to break up crowds blocking the road to the port.
An Iraqi soldier stands next to a flying national flag. (File photo)

Iraq calls on Turkey to ‘apologize’ for shelling Sulaymaniyah airport

Reuters, Erbil
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Iraq called on Turkey on Saturday to apologize for what it said was the shelling of Sulaymaniyah airport in Iraq’s north, saying the Turkish government must cease hostilities on Iraqi soil.

The Iraqi presidency said in a statement that Turkey has no legal justification to “continue its approach of intimidating civilians under the pretext that forces hostile to it are present on Iraqi soil.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

A drone attack hit the vicinity of Sulaymaniyah airport on Friday but caused no damage or delays or suspension of flights, Lawk Ghafuri, head of foreign media affairs for the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG), wrote in a Twitter post late on Friday.

The attack came a few days after Turkey closed its airspace to aircraft travelling to and from Sulaymaniyah due to what it said was intensified activity there by Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants.

Read more:

Presence of oil executives at Baghdad talks a sign of Iraq-Kurdistan progress

Advertisement

Oil giant TotalEnergies confirms deal with Iraq on $27 bln energy project

France tries 11 alleged PKK figures accused of terror financing

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size