Israel mobilizes police, army reserves after Tel Aviv attack: PM’s office

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday ordered the mobilization of police and army reserves after a car ramming attack in Tel Aviv killed one person and injured five.

“The Prime Minister has instructed the Israel Police to mobilize all reserve border police units and has directed the IDF to mobilize additional forces to confront the terror attacks,” a statement from the premier’s office said.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

One killed, several injured in Tel Aviv attack: Israeli officials

Palestinians will respond to Israel al-Aqsa ‘aggression’: Hamas

US says Israel has ‘right to defend itself’ after Lebanon rockets