Israel’s military says its artillery striking Syria after rocket attack

Israel’s military said its artillery was striking Syria after three rockets were launched toward Israeli territory in the early hours of Sunday.



Three rockets were fired from Syria toward the Golan Heights on Sunday, one of which crossed into Israeli-controlled territory and landed in open ground, the Israeli military said, without giving details.

Earlier it said a rocket alert was sounded in the area.

On Thursday, a barrage of rockets was fired toward Israel from southern Lebanon, drawing cross-border strikes from Israel on sites linked to Hamas in Lebanon and Gaza.

Israel seized the Golan Heights in the 1967 Middle East war and annexed the 1,200-square-km (460-square-mile) in 1981, a move not recognized by most of the international community.

