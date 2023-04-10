One Palestinian killed by Israeli forces in West Bank raid: Health ministry
Israeli forces killed one Palestinian and injured two others in a raid on a refugee camp near Jericho in the occupied West Bank on Monday, the Palestinian health ministry said.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The Israeli army said its forces were operating in the Aqabat Jaber camp near Jericho, without providing further details.
In a brief statement, the Palestinian ministry confirmed that one person had been killed “by occupation [Israeli] bullets in Jericho.”
It had earlier said that “two people were injured by live bullets in the lower extremities” and taken to hospital.
The Palestinian Red Crescent said it had transferred one person to hospital with a bullet wound to the head.
The operation came a day after two British-Israeli women were buried after being killed in a shooting attack in the West Bank.
Read more:
After days of tension, violence Jerusalem prayers end peacefully
Violence erupts again at Jerusalem’s al-Aqsa Mosque
Factbox: Where is al-Aqsa Mosque and why is it so significant in Islam?