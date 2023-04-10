Theme
Israeli border police officers take up position during clashes with Palestinians amid a raid in Jericho in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, March 1, 2023. (Reuters)
Israeli border police officers take up position during clashes with Palestinians amid a raid in Jericho in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, March 1, 2023. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

One Palestinian killed by Israeli forces in West Bank raid: Health ministry

AFP, Ramallah, Palestinian Territories
Israeli forces killed one Palestinian and injured two others in a raid on a refugee camp near Jericho in the occupied West Bank on Monday, the Palestinian health ministry said.

The Israeli army said its forces were operating in the Aqabat Jaber camp near Jericho, without providing further details.

In a brief statement, the Palestinian ministry confirmed that one person had been killed “by occupation [Israeli] bullets in Jericho.”

It had earlier said that “two people were injured by live bullets in the lower extremities” and taken to hospital.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said it had transferred one person to hospital with a bullet wound to the head.

The operation came a day after two British-Israeli women were buried after being killed in a shooting attack in the West Bank.

