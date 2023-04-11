Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A view taken from the Mount of Olives shows a group of Jewish visitors on the Al-Aqsa compound, also known to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, April 9, 2023. REUTERS/Dedi Hayun REFILE - QUALITY REPEAT
A view taken from the Mount of Olives shows a group of Jewish visitors on the Al-Aqsa compound, also known to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, April 9, 2023. (Reuters)

Israel bans non-Muslim visits to al-Aqsa compound until Ramadan end

Reuters, Jerusalem
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Jewish visitors and tourists will be banned from the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem until the end of the holy Muslim month of Ramadan, a statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said on Tuesday.

An Israeli police raid at the site last week triggered rocket attacks on Israel from Gaza, Lebanon and Syria that were met with Israeli strikes. In previous years Israel has banned Jewish visits to the compound in the last 10 days of Ramadan.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Israeli PM reverses course on sacking defense minister

After days of tension, violence Jerusalem prayers end peacefully

Thousands of Israelis march to illegal West Bank outpost as tensions mount

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size