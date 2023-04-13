IMF forecasts slower Middle East, North Africa growth in 2023

GDP growth in the Middle East and North Africa region will slow to 3.1 percent in 2023, from 5.3 percent a year ago, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Middle East and Central Asia department director Jihad Azour said on Thursday.

Growth among MENA oil exporters will slow to 3.1 percent in 2023 from 5.7 percent in 2022, with the non-hydrocarbon sector expected to be the main driver of growth, Azour told a news briefing.

Inflation will remain unchanged in 2023 at 15 percent in the MENA region before declining next year, he added.

