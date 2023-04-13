IMF forecasts slower Middle East, North Africa growth in 2023

GDP growth in the Middle East and North Africa region will slow to 3.1 percent in 2023, from 5.3 percent a year ago, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Middle East and Central Asia department director Jihad Azour said on Thursday.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Growth among MENA oil exporters will slow to 3.1 percent in 2023 from 5.7 percent in 2022, with the non-hydrocarbon sector expected to be the main driver of growth, Azour told a news briefing.
Inflation will remain unchanged in 2023 at 15 percent in the MENA region before declining next year, he added.
Read more:
Egypt Bank shares signal expectation of pound devaluation
Egypt’s headline inflation rate increased to 32.7 percent in March
Al Jaber emphasizes need to reform to unlock trillions in climate finance
-
Egypt Bank shares signal expectation of pound devaluationThe London-listed securities of Egypt’s largest listed bank are signaling expectations of another devaluation in the North African nation’s ... Economy
-
Egypt’s headline inflation rate increased to 32.7 percent in MarchEgypt’s annual urban consumer inflation rate in March climbed to 32.7 percent year-on-year, just shy of an all-time record, from 31.9 percent in ... World News
-
Al Jaber emphasizes need to reform to unlock trillions in climate financeAt a panel discussion on Thursday, organized by the Rockefeller Foundation and on the side-lines of the World Bank / IMF Spring Meetings, Dr. Sultan ... Economy