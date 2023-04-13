Iran executions surge 75 percent in 2022: Human rights group

Iran hanged at least 582 people in 2022, a 75 percent rise in the number of executions over the previous year as protests shook the country, two rights groups said Thursday.

It was the highest number since 2015 and well above the figure of 333 in 2021, the report by Norway-based Iran Human Rights (IHR) and Paris-based Together Against the Death Penalty (ECPM) said.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The report denounced a bid by Iran’s leadership to “spread fear” among the population after protests erupted in September.

Read more:

Iran sentences man accused of killing seven during protests to death