EgyptAir suspends flights to and from Sudan capital

Egyptian national carrier EgyptAir said on Saturday it was suspending flights to and from Khartoum for 72 hours following military clashes in the Sudanese capital.

Clashes between Sudan’s army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) erupted on Saturday, with gunfire heard in several parts of Khartoum and witnesses reporting shooting in adjoining cities.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Sudan’s paramilitary RSF says it seized presidential palace, Khartoum’s airport

Saudi Arabia’s airline Saudia suspends all flights to and from Sudan