This picture taken on May 19, 2016, shows an Egyptair Airbus A330 from Cairo taxiing at the Roissy-Charles De Gaulle airport near Paris after its landing a few hours after the MS804 Egyptair flight crashed into the Mediterranean. (AFP)
EgyptAir suspends flights to and from Sudan capital

Reuters, Cairo
Egyptian national carrier EgyptAir said on Saturday it was suspending flights to and from Khartoum for 72 hours following military clashes in the Sudanese capital.

Clashes between Sudan’s army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) erupted on Saturday, with gunfire heard in several parts of Khartoum and witnesses reporting shooting in adjoining cities.

