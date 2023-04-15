Theme
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken hosts the 17th annual International Women of Courage Award Ceremony on International Women’s Day at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 8, 2023. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. (File photo: Reuters)

US Secretary of State Blinken calls for end to hostilities in Sudan

Reuters
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday he was deeply concerned about reports of escalating violence between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the country’s main paramilitary group, the Rapid Support Forces, and called for an immediate end to hostilities.

“We are in touch with the Embassy team in Khartoum - all are currently accounted for,” Blinken wrote on Twitter. “We urge all actors to stop the violence immediately and avoid further escalations or troop mobilizations and continue talks to resolve outstanding issues.”

The Rapid Support Forces said on Saturday it had taken control of the presidential palace, the residence of the army chief and Khartoum international airport in an apparent coup attempt.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia, UAE call for dialogue amid Sudan clashes between army, RSF

