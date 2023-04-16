China calls for ceasefire in Sudan, expresses concern over situation
China is highly concerned about developments in Sudan and urges both sides of the conflict to cease fire to prevent the situation from escalating, the foreign ministry said on Sunday.
China’s embassy in Sudan said it had not received any reports of Chinese casualties in Sudan and reminded its nationals in the country to be safe, state media CCTV reported.
Clashes between Sudan’s main paramilitary group and the armed forces on Saturday have so far killed at least 56 civilians.
