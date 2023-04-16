Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A Sudanese national flag is attached to a machine gun of Paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) soldiers as they wait for the arrival of Lieutenant General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, deputy head of the military council and head of RSF, before a meeting in Aprag village 60, kilometers away from Khartoum, Sudan, June 22, 2019. (Reuters)
A Sudanese national flag is attached to a machine gun of Paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) soldiers as they wait for the arrival of Lieutenant General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, deputy head of the military council and head of RSF, before a meeting in Aprag village 60, kilometers away from Khartoum, Sudan, June 22, 2019. (Reuters)

China calls for ceasefire in Sudan, expresses concern over situation

Reuters, Beijing
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

China is highly concerned about developments in Sudan and urges both sides of the conflict to cease fire to prevent the situation from escalating, the foreign ministry said on Sunday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

China’s embassy in Sudan said it had not received any reports of Chinese casualties in Sudan and reminded its nationals in the country to be safe, state media CCTV reported.

Clashes between Sudan’s main paramilitary group and the armed forces on Saturday have so far killed at least 56 civilians.

Read more:

At least 56 civilians killed in Sudan clashes as military rivals fight for power

Several high ranking officials reportedly killed in Sudan clashes

Saudia aircraft damaged by gunfire in Sudan, cabin crew safe

Advertisement
Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size