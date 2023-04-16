Iran sentences 10 military personnel to prison over Ukraine jet downing

A court in Iran has issued sentences for 10 Iranian military personnel in connection with the downing of a Ukrainian passenger jet over Tehran in 2020, with the highest sentence handed down being 10 years in prison, the judiciary’s Mizan Online website reported on Sunday.

According to the website, a commander was sentenced to 10 years in prison, while nine others were sentenced to between one and three years in prison.

On January 8, 2020, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) shot down Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 shortly after take-off from Tehran, resulting in the deaths of all 176 people on board. The majority of the passengers were Iranian citizens, with additional passengers from Canada, Ukraine, Britain, and Afghanistan.

After initially denying responsibility for three days, Tehran eventually admitted to downing the plane, acknowledging it as a “disastrous mistake.”

Hours before the plane was shot down, Iran had launched missile attacks on US military bases in Iraq in response to the US killing of IRGC commander Qassem Soleimani a few days prior.

