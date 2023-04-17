President Raisi invites Saudi King Salman to visit Iran: Iranian foreign ministry

Iran has officially invited Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz to visit the country, an Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Monday, after the two regional rivals agreed to end years of hostility following a China-brokered agreement in March.

After years of bad relations, the two countries reached an agreement to end a seven-year diplomatic rift.

“Iranian President (Raisi) has sent an invitation to the Saudi King in return for an invitation by Riyadh for him,” Nasser Kanani told a televised news conference.

Technical delegations from both countries are preparing to officially reopen their missions, and Tehran said these missions would restart their activities by May 9, Iran’s semi-official Tasnim News agency reported.

Iranian delegation arrives in Riyadh to prepare for reopening of embassy: Tehran