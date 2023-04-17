UN chief appeals for halt to fighting in Sudan

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday strongly condemned the outbreak of fighting in Sudan and appealed to the leaders of the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces to immediately cease hostilities, restore calm and begin a dialog to resolve the crisis.
“I urge all those with influence over the situation to use it in the cause of peace; to support efforts to end the violence, restore order, and return to the path of transition,” he said. “The humanitarian situation in Sudan was already precarious and is now catastrophic.”
