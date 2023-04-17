US calls for immediate ceasefire without conditions between Sudan’s army, RSF

Washington called for an immediate ceasefire to end the fighting in Sudan, a White House official said Monday, while warning General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and General Hemedti that they needed to ensure the safety of civilians.

“We deplore the escalating violence out of Khartoum and elsewhere in Sudan,” a National Security Council spokesperson said in a statement. “We call for an immediate ceasefire without conditions between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).”

Sudan’s military and the paramilitary RSF have been fighting since a sudden breakout in violence last weekend for control of the country.

The United Nations said over 180 people had been killed, and nearly 2,000 were already wounded.

“This dangerous escalation jeopardizes the progress made to date in the negotiations to restore Sudan’s democratic transition, and it undermines the aspirations of the Sudanese people,” the NSC official said, adding that the Sudanese people wanted to see an end to the fighting and to see a democratic Sudan.

The NSC official said there was no military solution to Sudan’s political crisis and called on the security forces to immediately de-escalate and return to talks without any preconditions.

