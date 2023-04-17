Theme
US army soldiers stand near an armoured military vehicle on the outskirts of Rumaylan in Syria's northeastern Hasakeh province, bordering Turkey, on March 27, 2023. Photo by DELIL SOULEIMAN/AFP via Getty Images
US army soldiers stand near an armoured military vehicle on the outskirts of Rumaylan in Syria's northeastern Hasakeh province, bordering Turkey, on March 27, 2023. (AFP)

US says senior ISIS leader targeted, probably killed in Syria helicopter raid

Reuters
Published: Updated:
The US Central Command said its forces targeted and likely killed a senior ISIS leader who it said was involved in “planning terror attacks in the Middle East and Europe” in the early hours of Monday.

The US Central Command forces said it conducted the unilateral helicopter raid in Northern Syria, resulting in the probable death of the ISIS leader. Two other armed individuals were killed, it said.

US troops and civilians were not wounded in the attack, nor were US helicopters damaged, the Central Command said.

