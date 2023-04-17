US says senior ISIS leader targeted, probably killed in Syria helicopter raid
The US Central Command said its forces targeted and likely killed a senior ISIS leader who it said was involved in “planning terror attacks in the Middle East and Europe” in the early hours of Monday.
The US Central Command forces said it conducted the unilateral helicopter raid in Northern Syria, resulting in the probable death of the ISIS leader. Two other armed individuals were killed, it said.
US troops and civilians were not wounded in the attack, nor were US helicopters damaged, the Central Command said.
