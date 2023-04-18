EU ambassador to Sudan ‘assaulted’ in his own home: Borrell

The European Union ambassador to Sudan was attacked in his own home in Khartoum, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borell said on Monday, as fighting between two rival generals struggling for power catapulted the country into an outbreak of violence.

“A few hours ago, the EU Ambassador in Sudan was assaulted in his own residency,” Borrell wrote on Twitter.

He added: “This constitutes a gross violation of the Vienna Convention. Security of diplomatic premises and staff is a primary responsibility of Sudanese authorities and an obligation under international law.”

EU spokeswoman Nabila Massrali told AFP that the ambassador, Irish diplomat Aidan O'Hara, was “ok” after the assault. The spokeswoman said: “The security of the staff is our priority. The EU delegation has not been evacuated. Security measures are being assessed.”

The fighting which broke out three days ago between Sudan’s army under the leadership of chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) under the leadership of General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, has killed more than 180 people and injured over 1,800, according to the UN.

