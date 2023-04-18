Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Israeli security forces walk with people at the al-Aqsa compound, also known to Jews as the Temple Mount, while tension arises during clashes with Palestinians in Jerusalem’s Old City, on April 5, 2023. (Reuters)
Israeli security forces walk with people at the al-Aqsa compound, also known to Jews as the Temple Mount, while tension arises during clashes with Palestinians in Jerusalem’s Old City, on April 5, 2023. (Reuters)

Israeli police: Two wounded in suspected terror attack in Jerusalem

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

A gunman opened fire on a vehicle in Jerusalem on Tuesday in a suspected shooting attack, Israeli police said.

Two people were wounded, Israel’s ambulance service said, and officers were searching for the suspect, police said.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Israeli soldiers wounded by land mine on Lebanon border: Army

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size