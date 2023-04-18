US offers reward for Hezbollah leader: State Department

The United States has offered a reward of up to $7 million for information leading to the arrest or conviction of Hezbollah leader Ibrahim Aqil, the State Department said on Tuesday.

Ibrahim Aqil, also known as Tahsin, serves on Hezbollah’s highest military body, the Jihad Council, the State Department said.

The award was offered on the 40th anniversary of Hezbollah’s bombing of the US Embassy in Beirut.

