Diplomatic missions in Sudan urge combatants to avoid escalations, cease fire

Diplomatic missions in Sudan on Wednesday called on rival forces to cease fire and observe obligations under international law to protect civilians, diplomats, and humanitarian actors following a days-long bloody power struggle across the country.

The missions included the embassies of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, the Republic of Korea, Spain, Switzerland, Sweden, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Delegation of the European Union.

In a joint statement, they urged the army and the most powerful paramilitary group to avoid further escalation and initiate talks to resolve outstanding issues.

