Germany forced to halt evacuation mission from Sudan due to fighting in Khartoum

A mission by the German military to evacuate around 150 citizens from Sudan had to be halted on Wednesday due to fighting in the capital Khartoum, the Spiegel news magazine reported citing unnamed sources.



A spokesperson for the defense ministry declined to comment on the report.

The foreign ministry did not immediately reply to an emailed request for comment.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Spiegel said the Luftwaffe air force had dispatched three A400M transport planes for the mission early on Wednesday. The planes had landed in Greece for a refueling stop.



The Bundeswehr military aborted the mission amid reports of renewed clashes and airstrikes in Khartoum, according to the report.



Fighting erupted in Sudan on Saturday, killing at least 185 people and derailing an internationally backed plan for a transition to civilian democracy in the country.



Foreign powers, including the United States, have pushed for a ceasefire between the army and paramilitary forces amid concerns over the increasingly dire humanitarian situation.



Read more:

Advertisement

Millions in Sudan fight to survive sudden violence

Saudi foreign minister, US Secretary Blinken urge Sudanese sides to end violence

Japan begins preparations to evacuate its citizens from Sudan