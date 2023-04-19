Israel arrests Palestinian teenager suspected of wounding two Israelis in Jerusalem

Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank arrested a Palestinian teenager suspected of wounding two Israelis in a shooting in annexed east Jerusalem, the army said Wednesday.



Special military and police forces operating in Nablus overnight “apprehended within a few minutes the terrorist who carried out the shooting attack in Jerusalem yesterday,” an army statement said.



The suspect, who is from the Askar refugee camp near Nablus, “linked himself to the incident during the initial inquiry,” the army said, adding that he was being held by the Shin Bet internal security service for further questioning.



Tuesday’s attack saw a gunman open fire on two Israeli motorists in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of east Jerusalem, near the tomb of Shimon Hatzadik, a site frequented by religious Jews.



The wounded men, one aged 48 and the other in his 50s, were hospitalized in moderate condition.



Police had locked down the neighborhood and launched a manhunt in which they found the shooter’s weapon - a Carlo makeshift submachine gun which Palestinians manufacture in the West Bank.



Hours later, Israeli forces wounded seven Palestinians in clashes during an operation in the Jenin refugee camp, in the northern West Bank.



On Wednesday morning, the army said Israeli forces had detained three militants who “were recently involved” with “shooting attacks, explosive devices and the promotion of additional terror attacks.”



“During the activity, armed gunmen fired and hurled explosive devices at the forces, who responded with live fire,” the army said.



