Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Broken windows are pictured in a residential building in Khartoum on April 18, 2023 in the aftermath of fighting between the Sudanese army and paramilitary forces led by rival generals. (AFP)
Broken windows are pictured in a residential building in Khartoum on April 18, 2023 in the aftermath of fighting between the Sudanese army and paramilitary forces led by rival generals. (AFP)

Japan begins preparations to evacuate its citizens from Sudan

Reuters, Tokyo
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Japan’s defense ministry has begun preparations to evacuate its citizens from Sudan amid deadly fighting, a top government spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Japan’s foreign minister asked the defense minister to use
the Self-Defense Forces’ plane for the evacuation, said Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The government will continue to do its utmost to ensure the safety of Japanese residents in Japan, including the safety and evacuation of Japanese nationals, in close cooperation with the G7 and other major countries,” Matsuno said.

About 60 Japanese nationals were in Sudan as of Wednesday, Matsuno told reporters, adding the government was able to contact all of them and none of them were injured.

Heavy gunfire shattered a 24-hour truce in Sudan on Tuesday.

Fighting between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has killed at least 185 people and injured more than 1,800, said UN envoy Volker Perthes, amid airstrikes and fighting in Khartoum and strife across Sudan.

Read more:

Gunfire rocks Sudan truce deal right after it takes effect

Sudan’s warring sides agree for a 24-hour ceasefire

US diplomatic convoy fired on in Sudan: Blinken

Advertisement

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size