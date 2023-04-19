Saudi foreign minister, US Secretary Blinken urge Sudanese sides to end violence
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the ongoing developments in Sudan during a phone call, the Saudi foreign ministry said in a statement Tuesday evening.
Prince Faisal received a call from Blinken during which they stressed “the importance of stopping the military escalation and ending the violence and de-escalating tensions,” in Sudan.
Both sides also agreed on the need to protect civilians and citizens of other countries residing in the country “in a way that ensures the security and stability of Sudan and its brotherly people.”
The officials have previously urged the warring sides to end hostilities between Sudan’s army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and leader of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.
Clashes between the two sides broke out over the weekend and despite calls for a ceasefire, clashes have persisted.
The fighting has killed at least 185 people and injured more than 1,800.
The Arab League held an emergency meeting on Sunday called for by Egypt and Saudi Arabia, where it emphasized the need to return to peaceful negotiations and to “establish a new phase that fulfills the ambitions of the brotherly Sudanese people and contributes to reinforce political and economic security and stability.”
The call between Prince Faisal and Blinken also discussed different other topics and “aspects of bilateral relations between the two countries [and] prospects for cooperation in various fields.”
