Sudan’s army agrees to 24-hour ceasefire starting 6 pm local time: Statement
Sudan’s army agreed to apply a 24-hour ceasefire starting from 6 pm local time on Wednesday, an army statement said.
“The truce will start at 6 pm and will continue until 6 pm next day to facilitate the humanitarian demands, provided the other party will respect it,” the statement added.
Earlier Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces declared that it had approved a similar truce in the fighting.
