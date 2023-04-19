Theme
Sudanese greet army soldiers, loyal to army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, in the Red Sea city of Port Sudan on April 16, 2023. (AFP)
Sudan’s army agrees to 24-hour ceasefire starting 6 pm local time: Statement

Reuters
Sudan’s army agreed to apply a 24-hour ceasefire starting from 6 pm local time on Wednesday, an army statement said.

“The truce will start at 6 pm and will continue until 6 pm next day to facilitate the humanitarian demands, provided the other party will respect it,” the statement added.

Earlier Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces declared that it had approved a similar truce in the fighting.

