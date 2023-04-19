Sudan’s paramilitary RSF agrees to 24-hour ceasefire starting at 6 p.m.
Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces agreed on Wednesday to a 24-hour ceasefire starting at 6 p.m. (1600 GMT) following a days-long power struggle and bloody clashes with the army.
“We confirm our full commitment to a complete ceasefire, and we hope the other party will abide by the ceasefire according to the announced time,” the RSF added in a statement.
It was not immediately clear whether the army would announce its own commitment to the ceasefire.
The rivals announced their commitment to a 24-hour ceasefire on Tuesday, but a Reuters reporter in Khartoum said he heard tanks firing after the ceasefire was due to begin.
