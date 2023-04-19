Sudan’s paramilitary RSF agrees to 24-hour ceasefire starting at 6 p.m.

Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A technical vehicle (pickup truck mounted with turret) of Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitaries is stationed outside the offices of Dar al-Mushaf (African Holy Koran Publishing House), in the south of Sudan's capital Khartoum on April 17, 2023. (Photo by AFP) RELATED CONTENT PHOTOS sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest This handout aerial SkySat image captured and released on April 16, 2023, by Planet Labs PBC, shows damage and a fire on the Kobar Bridge in Khartoum. sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest Smoke billows behind a mosque and residential buildings in eastern Khartoum on April 17, 2023, as fighting in Sudan raged for a third day in battles between the army and paramilitary forces. correction - sudan - politics - unrest / Smoke billows behind residential buildings in eastern Khartoum on April 17, 2023, as fighting in Sudan raged for a third day in battles between the army and paramilitary forces. sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest - daily life sudan - politics - unrest - daily life topshot - sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest topshot - sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest topshot - sudan - politics - unrest topshot - sudan - politics - unrest topshot - sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest topshot - sudan - politics - unrest topshot - sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest files - sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest
A technical vehicle (pickup truck mounted with turret) of Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF) is stationed outside the offices of Dar al-Mushaf (African Holy Koran Publishing House), in the south of Sudan’s capital Khartoum on April 17, 2023. (AFP)

Sudan’s paramilitary RSF agrees to 24-hour ceasefire starting at 6 p.m.

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces agreed on Wednesday to a 24-hour ceasefire starting at 6 p.m. (1600 GMT) following a days-long power struggle and bloody clashes with the army.

“We confirm our full commitment to a complete ceasefire, and we hope the other party will abide by the ceasefire according to the announced time,” the RSF added in a statement.

It was not immediately clear whether the army would announce its own commitment to the ceasefire.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The rivals announced their commitment to a 24-hour ceasefire on Tuesday, but a Reuters reporter in Khartoum said he heard tanks firing after the ceasefire was due to begin.

Read more:

US diplomatic convoy fired on in Sudan: Blinken

Advertisement

Millions in Sudan fight to survive sudden violence

Gunfire rocks Sudan truce deal right after it takes effect

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size