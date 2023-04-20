Theme
Houthi prisoners of war departed from Saudi Arabia on Saturday bound for Yemen’s rebel-held capital Sanaa. (ICRC)
At least 53 killed, several injured in Yemen stampede

AFP
Published: Updated:
At least 53 people were killed during a stampede that broke out in Yemen’s capital during a charity distribution, Houthi officials told AFP on Thursday.

“At least 53 people were killed,” during the incident in the Bab al-Yemen area, a security official in Sanaa told AFP -- while a health official put the number of dead at nearly 80.

