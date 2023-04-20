At least 53 killed, several injured in Yemen stampede

At least 53 people were killed during a stampede that broke out in Yemen’s capital during a charity distribution, Houthi officials told AFP on Thursday.

“At least 53 people were killed,” during the incident in the Bab al-Yemen area, a security official in Sanaa told AFP -- while a health official put the number of dead at nearly 80.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

As Yemen leaves the war behind, Sudan marches toward it

UN envoy on Yemen calls for bolder steps toward peace

Arab Coalition releases 104 Houthi prisoners in move led by Saudi Arabia