Haftar’s LNA denies providing support to one party in Sudan against the other

Khalifa Haftar’s Libyan National Army (LNA) denied on Thursday providing support to one party in Sudan against the other.

“The General Command categorically denies reports of providing support to one party against the other,” LNA spokesman Ahmad Mesmari said in a statement.

Mesmari added that the LNA is conducting urgent calls and is ready to play a mediating role between the parties in Sudan.

