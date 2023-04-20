Satellite images show damage from intense fighting in Sudan

The effects of heavy fighting in Sudan can be seen in these photos taken from space with satellites.

Satellites from US company Maxar Technologies “reveal more evidence of the ongoing fighting between rival military factions in Sudan,” the business said on Twitter.

The satellite images show Merowe airbase 330 km from the capital Khartoum, with damaged and destroyed fighter aircraft, as well as the airbase buildings on fire.

The fighting between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has been raging since Saturday morning, cutting power and water supplies in many places.

The power struggle between Burhan and RSF leader General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, widely known as Hemedti, was triggered by an internationally-backed plan to form a new civilian government and integrate Hemedti’s RSF into the regular military.

At least 270 people have died and 2,600 have been injured, Sudan’s health ministry estimates.

In the latest round of fighting in the African country, residents in the capital on Thursday reported renewed heavy gunfire over central Khartoum and some other areas as many tried to flee the city on the eve of the Eid holiday marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Both sides said earlier they would respect a 24-hour ceasefire that was due to come into effect at 6 p.m. local time (1600 GMT) on Wednesday but was quickly broken by renewed fighting.

