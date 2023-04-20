Theme
A grab from a broadcast on Sudan TV on April 13, 2019 shows Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan Abdulrahman, new chief of Sudan's ruling military council, in the capital Khartoum. (AFP)
Sudan’s Burhan says he sees no partner for negotiations

Reuters
Sudan’s military ruler General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said on Thursday he could not currently see a partner for negotiations on ending the conflict that has engulfed his country.

“There is no other option but the military solution,” Burhan told the Al Jazeera television network in a live phone interview in which he also accused elements in the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of “closing roads and preventing the free movement of people” in many regions.

“A real truce cannot be implemented in these conditions,” he added.

