Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
The State Department Building is pictured in Washington. (Reuters)
The State Department building is pictured in Washington. (Reuters)

US State Department urges parties in Sudan to extend ceasefire through end of Eid

Reuters, Washington
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The US State Department on Thursday urged the parties in Sudan to extend a ceasefire through the end of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, and said Washington’s view is the 24-hour ceasefire announced on Wednesday had mostly held despite renewed heavy gunfire that erupted on Thursday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Forces commanded by two previously allied leaders of Sudan’s ruling council began a violent power struggle last weekend that has so far killed more than 330 people, tipping a nation reliant on food aid into what the United Nations calls a humanitarian catastrophe.

Read more:

US to deploy forces for possible Sudan embassy evacuation

Saudi, British foreign ministers discuss situation in Sudan

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size