US State Department urges parties in Sudan to extend ceasefire through end of Eid

The US State Department on Thursday urged the parties in Sudan to extend a ceasefire through the end of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, and said Washington’s view is the 24-hour ceasefire announced on Wednesday had mostly held despite renewed heavy gunfire that erupted on Thursday.

Forces commanded by two previously allied leaders of Sudan’s ruling council began a violent power struggle last weekend that has so far killed more than 330 people, tipping a nation reliant on food aid into what the United Nations calls a humanitarian catastrophe.

