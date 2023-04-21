EU weighs evacuation of citizens from Sudan’s Khartoum

The European Union said Friday it was planning for a possible evacuation of its citizens from Khartoum when security allows, as armed clashes rage in the Sudanese capital.



“We are trying to coordinate an operation to get our civilians out of the city which is now in a high-risk situation. We are working on different possibilities for taking people out,” a senior EU official said.



“For the time being, the assessment of those on the ground, including the EU embassy, is that the security conditions are not in place for going ahead with an operation of this kind.”



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



The official said the EU and the seven member states with missions in Khartoum “will be following closely the situation to wait for the moment that it can be done.”



“At that moment, it's our expectation we will be fully prepared to go ahead with the evacuation of our nationals,” he said.



More than 400 people have been killed and thousands wounded since the fighting erupted Saturday between forces loyal to Sudan’s army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, the commander of the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, (RSF) who is commonly known as Hemedti.



A senior EU humanitarian official was shot and wounded in the violence and the bloc said its ambassador to Sudan was “assaulted” in his residence.



Read more:

Spanish military aircraft ready to evacuate foreign civilians from Sudan

Advertisement

Sudan’s top general Burhan says military committed to civilian rule

Amid joy and tragedy, Muslims in the Arab world celebrate Eid al-Fitr holiday