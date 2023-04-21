Fourth UN employee killed in Sudan clashes: IOM

A humanitarian worker was killed in Sudan on Friday after his vehicle was hit by crossfire as he tried to move his family to safety, the International Organization for Migration said.



The Sudanese man is the fourth UN employee to be killed since fighting broke out six days ago between the army and a paramilitary force.



Gunfire ripped through the capital Khartoum at the start of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr on Friday, with the army deployed on foot in the city.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



“I am deeply saddened by the death of our humanitarian colleague, and join his wife and newborn child, and our team in Sudan in mourning,” said Director-General Antonio Vitorino.



The worker was travelling with his family near El Obeid, a town southwest of Khartoum, when he was shot, the IOM said.



“He was relocating his family at the time,” an IOM spokesperson told Reuters.



The organization, which helps meet the needs of some 3.7 million displaced people in the country, said in the same statement that its work in Sudan was currently suspended.



Read more:

Spanish military aircraft ready to evacuate foreign civilians from Sudan

Advertisement

Sudan’s army chief receives calls from Arab, US officials amid Eid truce efforts

South Korea to send military aircraft for Sudan evacuation