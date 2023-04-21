Sudan death toll increases to 413, World Health Organization says

The World Health Organization said on Friday that 413 people had been killed and 3,551 injured in Sudan since intense fighting broke out there six days ago.
On Thursday, WHO had reported 330 deaths and nearly 3,2000 people injured.
