Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
People gather at the station to flee from Khartoum during clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army in Khartoum, Sudan, on April 19, 2023. (Reuters)
People gather at the station to flee from Khartoum during clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army in Khartoum, Sudan, on April 19, 2023. (Reuters)

Sudan death toll increases to 413, World Health Organization says

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The World Health Organization said on Friday that 413 people had been killed and 3,551 injured in Sudan since intense fighting broke out there six days ago.

On Thursday, WHO had reported 330 deaths and nearly 3,2000 people injured.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Sudan RSF fighters agree to 72-hour ceasefire for Eid holiday

Advertisement

Sudan’s top general Burhan says military committed to civilian rule

Britain’s Cleverly leaves New Zealand early to focus on Sudan response

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size