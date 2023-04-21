Sudan’s army says it agrees to three-day truce starting Friday

Sudan’s army said it had agreed to a three-day truce starting on Friday to enable the Sudanese people to celebrate the Muslim festival of Eid al-Fitr ending the holy month of Ramadan.

“The armed forces hope that the rebels will abide by all the requirements of the truce and stop any military moves that would obstruct it,” the army said in a statement.

Earlier on Friday the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which has been battling the army across Sudan for nearly a week, agreed to the 72-hour truce.

