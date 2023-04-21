Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Pedlars' stalls are abandoned along a street market in the south of Khartoum on April 17, 2023 as fighting in the Sudanese capital between the army and paramilitary forces led by rival generals rages for a third day. (Photo by AFP)
Pedlars' stalls are abandoned along a street market in the south of Khartoum on April 17, 2023 as fighting in the Sudanese capital between the army and paramilitary forces led by rival generals rages for a third day. (AFP)

Sudan’s army says it agrees to three-day truce starting Friday

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Sudan’s army said it had agreed to a three-day truce starting on Friday to enable the Sudanese people to celebrate the Muslim festival of Eid al-Fitr ending the holy month of Ramadan.

“The armed forces hope that the rebels will abide by all the requirements of the truce and stop any military moves that would obstruct it,” the army said in a statement.

Advertisement

Earlier on Friday the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which has been battling the army across Sudan for nearly a week, agreed to the 72-hour truce.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Explainer: Sudan’s conflict and what worries country’s neighbors, the US and others

Sudan’s army chief receives calls from Arab, US officials amid Eid truce efforts

South Korea to send military aircraft for Sudan evacuation

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size