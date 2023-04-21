Switzerland weighing evacuation of civilians, some embassy staff from Sudan

Switzerland said on Friday it was examining ways to evacuate Swiss nationals from Sudan and a portion of its embassy staff amid ongoing clashes between the army and a paramilitary force.

The foreign affairs department said there were some 100 Swiss nationals registered in Sudan while others are thought to be visiting the Red Sea area as tourists.

Bern is liaising with other countries for a possible joint evacuation but stressed that a series of conditions would have to be met, including guarantees of safe airspace.

