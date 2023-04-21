Theme
Sudanese army forces march down a street towards Khartoum, in Khartoum North, Sudan in this screengrab taken from a video released on April 21, 2023. (Reuters)
Switzerland weighing evacuation of civilians, some embassy staff from Sudan

Reuters, Geneva
Switzerland said on Friday it was examining ways to evacuate Swiss nationals from Sudan and a portion of its embassy staff amid ongoing clashes between the army and a paramilitary force.

The foreign affairs department said there were some 100 Swiss nationals registered in Sudan while others are thought to be visiting the Red Sea area as tourists.

Bern is liaising with other countries for a possible joint evacuation but stressed that a series of conditions would have to be met, including guarantees of safe airspace.

