Passengers wait outside the departure terminal at Khartoum airport on May 28, 2019 as aviation professionals take part in a two-day national strike to step up pressure on the ruling military council. Hundreds of passengers at Khartoum airport and the Sudanese capital's main bus terminal were stranded Tuesday as protesters began a two-day national strike to pile pressure on the military to hand power to a civilian administration. / AFP / ASHRAF SHAZLY
Passengers wait outside the departure terminal at Khartoum airport on May 28, 2019. (AFP)

Sudan’s paramilitary RSF ready to partially open all airports

Reuters
Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) announced on Friday its readiness to partially open all of Sudan’s airports to air traffic to enable other countries to evacuate their nationals, RSF reported in a statement.

“The Rapid Support Forces affirm their full readiness to cooperate, coordinate, and provide all facilities that enable expatriates and missions to leave the country safely,” the statement said.

It is unclear to what extent the RSF controls Sudan’s airports.

