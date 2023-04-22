Sudan’s paramilitary RSF ready to partially open all airports

Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) announced on Friday its readiness to partially open all of Sudan’s airports to air traffic to enable other countries to evacuate their nationals, RSF reported in a statement.

“The Rapid Support Forces affirm their full readiness to cooperate, coordinate, and provide all facilities that enable expatriates and missions to leave the country safely,” the statement said.

Advertisement

It is unclear to what extent the RSF controls Sudan’s airports.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Sudan’s army says it agrees to three-day truce starting Friday

Explainer: Sudan’s conflict and what worries country’s neighbors, the US and others

Sudan’s army chief receives calls from Arab, US officials amid Eid truce efforts