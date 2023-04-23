Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
This video grab taken from AFPTV video footage on April 19, 2023, shows an aerial view of black smoke covering the sky above the capital Khartoum. (AFP)
This video grab taken from AFPTV video footage on April 19, 2023, shows an aerial view of black smoke covering the sky above the capital Khartoum. (AFP)

France begins operation to evacuate citizens, diplomats from Sudan: Foreign ministry

AFP, Paris
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

France has begun to evacuate its citizens and diplomatic staff from Sudan, where fighting between rival forces has entered its second week, the foreign ministry announced Sunday.

The ministry said it had kicked off the “rapid evacuation operation” and that European citizens and those from “allied partner countries” would also be assisted, without giving further details.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

A diplomatic source, speaking on condition of anonymity, told AFP that the Sudan armed forces and their rivals, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group, had “given guarantees of security” to allow the operation.

The same source said there were about 250 French citizens living in Sudan.

The US military has also begun evacuating embassy staff from Khartoum, President Joe Biden said Saturday as he called for an end to the “unconscionable” violence.

The fighting between army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan’s forces and his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF) began on April 15 over a dispute on the planned integration of the RSF into the regular army.

The move was a key condition for a deal aimed at restoring Sudan’s democratic transition after the military toppled former leader Omar al-Bashir in April 2019 following mass citizen protests.

The two men had joined forces to oust a civilian government installed after Bashir’s downfall, before turning on each other.

The violence has left at least 420 dead and 3,700 injured, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Read more:

US embassy staff evacuated from Khartoum, President Biden says

Saudi citizens, other nationals evacuated from Sudan arrive in Jeddah

Sudan army agrees to help evacuate foreigners as clashes continue despite ceasefire

Advertisement
Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size