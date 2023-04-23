Netanyahu plans to meet with Florida Governor DeSantis during Israel trip
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to meet with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis when the Republican visits Israel this week, Netanyahu said on CBS News’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday.
