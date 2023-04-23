Theme
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu heads the weekly cabinet meeting in his office in Jerusalem, on February 19, 2023. (AFP)
Netanyahu plans to meet with Florida Governor DeSantis during Israel trip

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to meet with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis when the Republican visits Israel this week, Netanyahu said on CBS News’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday.

