Saudi, EU top diplomats discuss Sudan conflict

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and the European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell discussed the ongoing conflict in Sudan and the latest regional and international developments in a phone call on Sunday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

During the conversation, the diplomats “discussed the efforts being exerted to stop the military escalation between the conflicting parties in the Republic of Sudan, end the violence, and provide the necessary protection for Sudanese civilians and residents on its territories in a way that guarantees its security, stability, well-being and brotherly people,” SPA said.

The top officials also reviewed the latest developments in the region and internationally and discussed efforts to enhance global peace and security, SPA added.

The conflict between the Sudanese army and a paramilitary group has resulted in ferocious battles, including fighting with tanks and airstrikes that have caused the death of more than 400 people and left thousands wounded.

Several foreign countries have conducted evacuation operations to rescue their citizens or embassy staff.

Saudi Arabia led the first successful evacuation operation, using naval operations to pick up more than 150 people, including foreign diplomats and officials from Port Sudan on Saturday.

The Kingdom confirmed the safe arrival of 91 Saudi citizens and around 66 nationals from 12 other countries, including Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Tunisia, Pakistan, India, Bulgaria, Bangladesh, the Philippines, Canada, and Burkina Faso.

