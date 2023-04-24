Britain announces new sanctions against four Iranian IRGC commanders

Britain said on Monday it had imposed new sanctions on four commanders of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) for ordering their forces to open fire on unarmed protesters.

Forces under the command of the four commanders “opened fire on unarmed protestors resulting in numerous deaths, including of children, and have arbitrarily detained and tortured protestors,” the British foreign ministry said in a statement.

The statement said these sanctions were coordinated with the US and the EU.

“The Iranian regime are responsible for the brutal repression of the Iranian people and for exporting bloodshed around the world. That’s why we have more than 300 sanctions in place on Iran, including on the IRGC in its entirety,” Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said.

“The UK and our international partners are again making clear today that we will not overlook the regime’s brutal oppression. We will continue to take a range of action to hold the regime to account for its actions.”

The sanctions would prohibit the individuals on the list from traveling to the UK and freeze any of their assets in the country.

