This image grab taken from AFPTV video footage on April 20, 2023, shows an aerial view of black smoke rising above the Khartoum International Airport amid ongoing battles between the forces of two rival generals. (AFP)
Egypt’s assistant military attache in Sudan killed by RSF: Sudanese army

Egypt’s assistant military attache in Sudan was killed by paramilitary Rapid Support Forces’ fire while he was driving his car in the capital Khartoum, the Sudanese army said in a statement on Monday.

Developing.

