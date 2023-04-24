Egypt’s assistant military attache in Sudan killed by RSF: Sudanese army
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size
Egypt’s assistant military attache in Sudan was killed by paramilitary Rapid Support Forces’ fire while he was driving his car in the capital Khartoum, the Sudanese army said in a statement on Monday.
Developing.
Advertisement
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
US positioning naval assets to aid Americans seeking to leave Sudan: Kirby
Advertisement
Advertisement