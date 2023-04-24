Germany flies citizens from Sudan to Jordan as evacuations continue
A German military plane with 101 citizens evacuated from Khartoum is on its way to Jordan, the armed forces said on Sunday, with two more aircraft still in Sudan, wracked by fighting between rival military factions.
Several hundred German citizens in Sudan have registered with the foreign ministry to be evacuated, the military said in a statement.
In addition, there are others in need of protection, mainly from European countries unable to evacuate them, said the military.
“The first Airbus A400M of the German armed forces is on its way to Jordan with 101 evacuated people. From there, the onward journey is being prepared,” tweeted the German military.
