Leaving Sudan could benefit Russia’s Wagner: Finland foreign minister
Finland Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said on Monday that there was a risk that Russia’s Wagner group could benefit from the current crisis in Sudan and that the European Union should do more regarding the situation in Sudan.
“It’s not fair that all foreigners are leaving the country in these circumstances. If we leave, we also leave some space for Wagner troops and Russia to play this game,” he said as he arrived at an EU ministers’ meeting in Luxembourg.
