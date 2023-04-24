Moscow to host Turkey, Syria, Russia, Iran meeting: Anadolu news agency
Turkey’s defense minister said he planned to meet his Syrian, Russian and Iranian counterparts in Moscow on Tuesday, state-owned Anadolu news agency said, amid efforts to rebuild Ankara-Damascus ties after years of animosity during the Syrian war.
Anadolu cited Defense Minister Hulusi Akar as saying the countries’ intelligence chiefs will also attend the meeting in Moscow.
