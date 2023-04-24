Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar holds a news conference in Ankara, Turkey December 24, 2022. (Turkish Defense Ministry via Reuters)
Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar holds a news conference in Ankara, Turkey December 24, 2022. (Turkish Defense Ministry via Reuters)

Moscow to host Turkey, Syria, Russia, Iran meeting: Anadolu news agency

Reuters, Istanbul
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Turkey’s defense minister said he planned to meet his Syrian, Russian and Iranian counterparts in Moscow on Tuesday, state-owned Anadolu news agency said, amid efforts to rebuild Ankara-Damascus ties after years of animosity during the Syrian war.

Anadolu cited Defense Minister Hulusi Akar as saying the countries’ intelligence chiefs will also attend the meeting in Moscow.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Ministers may meet in Moscow to advance Turkey-Syria ties

Improved Syria-Turkey ties should seek end to ‘occupation’: Assad

Meeting of Turkey, Syria, Iran, Russia officials postponed

Advertisement
Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size